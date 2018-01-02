Chilly Start to 2018 with Lows in the Teens and Single Digits

The beginning of the New Year has brought chilly lows to our area. Just this morning, the temperature dropped to a whopping 2 degrees, which is likely the coldest it’s been all year.

For much of this week, the weather will be below freezing for both day and nighttime hours.

The high for today is 25, while highs on Thursday and Friday won’t even touch 30 degrees.

We can expect lows in the teens and even single digits this week as 10 is the low Wednesday night, 12 Thursday, and a frozen 8 degrees Friday night to kick off the weekend.

Weather forecasts for next week shouldn’t dip to the freezing level as much with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s and 30s.