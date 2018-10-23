Chicken Spaghetti Lunch at United Way Good Neighbor Radio Auction

Today’s lunch brought to you by Camden Healthcare and Rehab is chicken spaghetti lunch for $7 from 11-1 today.

4 days remain in the United Way Good Neighbor Radio Auction from 1-5 on Magic Valley 95.9 each day this week.

Bill Randall Kee, Jeff Piskos, Carol Wallace, and Lisa Bell will be the auctioneers today during the United Way Good Neighbor Radio Auction.

Auction items will be up for viewing during lunch and you can also call in a bid while the radio auction is underway by dialing 468-4306 or 468-4294 from 1-5 as there will be new items presented every 30 minutes of the United Way Good Neighbor Radio Auction.

Wednesday will be the last time this auction that lunch is provided by a local restaurant with Smarder’s as the provider. Smarder’s is featuring Pork Chops, Green Beans, Mashed Potatoes, Rolls, Cobbler, and Drink Wednesday for $7 from 11-1.



Wednesday’s auctioneers will be Shannon Dykstra, Leah Rogers, Jessica Thornton Hamilton, and Angie Goodwin.

To get you a step ahead of the curve, Jerold Johnson, Michele Wright, David Thomas, and Brent Smith will be Thursday’s auctioneers.

Camden Healthcare and Rehab will present lunch Thursday from 11-1 for $7 with Chicken and Dressing, vegetables, rolls, dessert, and a drink.

The United Way Good Neighbor Radio Auction continues through this Friday every day from 1-5 on WRJB 95.9.