Carroll County Man Dies After Crash At Benton/Carroll County Line

A Carroll County man has died after a collision on the Benton/Carroll County line Tuesday.

According to Sheriff Kenny Christopher, at 10:50 Tuesday morning, a 10-wheeler Semi Dump Truck struck a 2003 Chevy Pickup driven by 41 year old Shane Allen Hamm of Atwood, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Hamm had a passenger, 47-year-old Alba Laureano of Bruceton, who was injured in the wreck and was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. The driver of the dump truck, whose name has not yet been released, was sent to a local ER for injuries after the crash.

Highway 70 West leading into Bruceton from Sawyers Mill was shut down for close to 3 hours after the wreck Tuesday

The Chalk Level Fire Department, Benton County Sheriff’s Department, Rescue Squad, EMS, Air Evac and Tennessee Highway Patrol arrived on the scene to help after the crash happened.