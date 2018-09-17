Carroll County Fair Kicks Off Today Through Saturday September 22nd

The Carroll County Fair begins today at the Fairgrounds in Huntingdon and will run through this Saturday September 22nd.

It’s a pageant night at the fair this evening with the Little Miss Fairest of The Fair Contest at 6 and the Junior Fairest Of The Fair immediately following this pageant.

A $10 admission will not only get you into the Carroll County Fair, but it will also cover rides everyday except Wednesday, which is $5 Night, and Saturday.

You can view exhibits early this morning from 9AM until 5 this evening. Gates will open at 5 with rides beginning at 6 at the Civic Center in Huntingdon.

Tuesday will feature free entry for people age 55 and over on Senior Citizens Night.

There will be special events at the Carroll County Fair everyday through this Saturday at the Civic Center in Huntingdon.