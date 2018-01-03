Carroll Co. Students Begin School Today, Benton Co. Classes Start Thursday

Now that the New Year is here, students and teachers alike are returning to school this week.

The Hollow Rock-Bruceton Special School District and the rest of Carroll County have their first day of the 2018 Spring Semester today.

Meanwhile, teachers are returning to school for staff development today at Benton, Humphreys, and Henry County Schools.

Benton, Henry, and Humphreys County Schools will have their first day of classes Thursday.