Camden Volleyball Wins Freed-Hardeman Tournament Saturday

The Camden Volleyball team went through a gauntlet to win every one of its six games Saturday to take home the Freed-Hardeman tournament championship.

Twitter reports the Camden High Volleyball team won every single set in competition Saturday during a dominant showing in Henderson. In chronological order, Camden defeated Chester County, Middleton, Hardin County, Milan, Dyer County, and finally Crowley’s Ridge, Arkansas in the championship match.

This tournament title should give the 10-1 Camden Volleyball team plenty of confidence and momentum going into Tuesday’s district match-up at home with Cheatham County at 6.

Camden will play a rematch from the FHU tourney Thursday at home with Hardin County.

Picture above courtesy of the Camden Volleyball Twitter.