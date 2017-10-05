Camden Volleyball Wins District 12-AA Championship, Plays Regionals Tuesday

Camden Volleyball topped a 29-4 regular season with a District Tournament Championship Tuesday night.

The Camden Volleyball team had to go through Sycamore in the semifinals while facing Creekwood on their home floor in Dickson to take home top honors.

Camden didn’t drop a set with a 3-0 victory over both Sycamore and Creekwood to win the District 12-AA Championship.



Derek Kelley talked with Camden Volleyball Head Coach Stephen Vick about the team’s postseason success and expectations.

http://thecatfishradio.com/cbs/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/10-5.mp3-Camden-Volleyball-Stephen-Vick.mp3

Camden is likely to play White House Heritage in the region semifinals Tuesday, and a win would ensure them a spot in the Sub-State Thursday.

Camden could end up playing Portland in the postseason, who Coach Vick says is like a small college team.

We’ll keep you updated on the latest in Camden Volleyball and any possible postseason broadcasts on 95.9.