Camden Volleyball Finishes Season Wednesday at State Tournament

After the best season in program history, Camden Volleyball’s run at the State Tournament in Murfreesboro ended Wednesday.

Camden defeated Sullivan South 3-1 Wednesday morning to advance in the losers bracket to play Signal Mountain that afternoon.

The Lions bounced back from being down 2-0 to take a set, but Signal Mountain’s level of play was too much as they took the final set for a 3-1 victory.

After the Sullivan South game, Sara Kilgore talked with two seniors on the Camden Volleyball team, Sydnee Baker and Britnee Minor.

Sara Kilgore also interviewed Coach Stephen Vick after the final game of the season.

Camden’s postseason consisted of a District Championship and its first ever state tournament appearance.

The Lions went 2-2 and finished in the top four in Tennessee at the State Tournament in Murfreesboro.

Camden defeated Dyersburg and Sullivan South, but fell to Knoxville Catholic and Signal Mountain at the state tourney.

Camden Volleyball ultimately finishes the season with a highly respected 35-7 record.