Camden Police Department To Receive New Protective Bullet-Proof Vests

The Camden Police Department will now have new protective bullet-proof vests for its officers, thanks to a grant approved by the Camden City Board.

Camden Police Officer J.J. Hardin spoke to the board about this project.

http://thecatfishradio.com/cbs/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/1-9-JJ-Hardin.mp3

Camden Police Chief George Smith and Vice Mayor Travis Pierce discussed the benefits and need for the vests.

http://thecatfishradio.com/cbs/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/1-9-Travis-Pierce-and-George-Smith.mp3



The board also approved a mandatory-wear policy when the new vests come in for Camden Police.

Meanwhile, the Camden City Board approved an application for a Community Development Block Grant involving the waterline under the EWS landfill, which could be an 80/20 or 50/50 split where the city has to pay some of the money.

Financing and construction of the Wastewater facilities project for 1.9 million dollars was also approved by the board.

Construction at the bridge over Fern Avenue was also discussed, since the Improve Act allows the state to replace this bridge. This issue has been tabled until the next City Board meeting.

Camden Little League Baseball representatives addressed the board about an equipment drain at the City Park, which will be discussed in further detail at next month’s meeting.

Vice Mayor Travis Pierce presided over last night’s Camden City Board meeting since Mayor Roger Pafford was absent due to recent surgery.

The Camden City Board will meet next on Monday February 12th.