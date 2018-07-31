Camden Police Department Scores Another Hit in Lip Sync Challenge

The Camden Police Department has done it again with another breakout hit video in the Lip Sync Challenge.

Camden Police Officer Ken Beal’s video of lip syncing to KISS’s “I Love It Loud’ has earned nearly 120,000 views and even recognition from KISS Frontman Gene Simmons himself.

Gene Simmons posted the video on Twitter with the comment “crazy cool”, as another Camden PD lip sync recording has put the town in the national spotlight.

Officer Ken Beal dedicated this video to the memory of Camden Policeman David Flowers, who passed away last week. Officer Beal also received assistance on the video from his family and WRJB Technology Engineer Scott Hill.

Many other Camden Policeman have fulfilled their duty in the Law Enforcement Lip Sync Challenge, including Police Chief George Smith, whose version of Don Williams’ “I Believe in You” also gained more than 100,000 views.