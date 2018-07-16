Camden Police Chief A Big Hit With Law Enforcement Lip Sync Challenge

Police officers from all across the country are taking part in a movement called the Lip Sync Challenge, where one of Camden’s finest has become a viral video sensation.

Camden Police Chief George Smith posted a video of himself on Facebook lip syncing to the Classic Country song “I Believe In You” by Don Williams with much fanfare on Wednesday July 11th.

Since last week, Smith’s video has over 170,000 views and 5,000 shares, becoming one of the most successful #LipSyncChallenge videos in West Tennessee. The Camden Police Chief was also featured in a Jackson Sun article about the Lip Sync Movement among West Tennessee Police.

Other local policeman have taken part in the Lip Sync Challenge including Randy Kelley with the Camden Police Department, and Aaron Patton from the Bruceton Police Department.

We congratulate our local law enforcement for taking time out to entertain the general public with these videos.