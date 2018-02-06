Camden Plays District Game at Rival Waverly Tonight on WRJB 95.9

Camden is set to play a district rivalry game at Waverly tonight at 5:30 on WRJB 95.9.

The Camden Lady Lions are trying to get some momentum going into the district tournament, which could mean all the difference despite a tough regular season.

Derek Kelley talked with Camden Lady Lions Coach Renee Sutton about tonight’s game, players, and the postseason.

http://thecatfishradio.com/cbs/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/2-6-Camden-rene-Sutton-Interview.mp3

Flash Melton will have the call tonight as Camden travels to Waverly with airtime at 5:30 and tip-off at 6 on 95.9 and also streaming live at wrjbradio.com.