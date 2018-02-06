Camden Plays District Game at Rival Waverly Tonight on WRJB 95.9

Camden Plays District Game at Rival Waverly Tonight on WRJB 95.9on February 6, 2018
Posted In: Local News
Camden is set to play a district rivalry game at Waverly tonight at 5:30 on WRJB 95.9.
The Camden Lady Lions are trying to get some momentum going into the district tournament, which could mean all the difference despite a tough regular season.
Derek Kelley talked with Camden Lady Lions Coach Renee Sutton about tonight’s game, players, and the postseason.
Flash Melton will have the call tonight as Camden travels to Waverly with airtime at 5:30 and tip-off at 6 on 95.9 and also streaming live at wrjbradio.com.