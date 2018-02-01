Camden plays Big Sandy Tonight in Benton County Rivalry Game

The Camden Lions are back on the airwaves tonight as they play a Benton County rivalry game with Big Sandy on WRJB 95.9.

Most of the basketball teams in Camden’s district are within a couple games of having the same record.

Derek Kelley talked with Camden Basketball Coach Dave Roberts about tonight’s game with the Red Devils.

Tonight’s Camden/Big Sandy basketball game will have airtime at 5:30 and tip-off at 6 on WRJB 95.9 and streaming live at wrjbradio.com.