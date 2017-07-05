Camden Pitcher and Several Huntingdon Players Make All-West Tennessee Baseball Team

A Camden pitcher and several Huntingdon players were honored on the All-West Tennessee Baseball Team.

The Jackson Sun Reports

Camden senior pitcher David Hensley made the squad with a 6-3 record on the mound, a 2.05 ERA, and 76 strikeouts while batting .414.

Huntingdon senior outfielder and All-State selection Ben Clifft batted .429 while hitting 45 RBIs and 4 homers to be selected on the team.

Other Huntingdon Mustangs on the All-West Tennessee team include Kade Pearson, Kelby Pearson, Zach Dodson, Hunter Ensley, and Elijah Wilkerson.