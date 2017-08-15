Camden Mayor and Alderman: City Pool Has Had Same Water Since 1999

According to Mayor Roger Pafford and the Camden City Board, the Camden City Pool has some major issues, and has had the same pool water since 1999.

Aloha Pools originally supplied the liner for the Camden City Pool.

The entirety of insurance for Camden city workers will now be funded by Maddox Insurance.

After some deliberation, the Camden City Board voted 4-1 to make Maddox Insurance the Agent of Record for the TML Workers Compensation/Employers Liability Policy and the TML Liability Coverage Policy.

Funding for a new water line from the by-pass to the Birdsong tank was tabled at last night’s meeting, but will be discussed at a special called meeting Monday August 28th.



A number of resolutions for city departments to purchase new equipment was also passed by the board.

The Fire Department will seek bids for turnout gear, the Police Department will now hold an auction for seized vehicles, the Water Department will receive new uniform bids, the Street and Sanitation Department will get bids for a new truck and packer, and the Street Department will acquire a new roof for its shed.

Donna Vick, Missions Chair at First United Methodist Church in Camden proposed putting in a gaga pit at Stigall’s Rest near the church.

The Camden City Board approved the new gaga pit at Stigall’s Rest on Halls Street as Camden First United Methodist Church will cover the costs of about $750.

The Jackie Riddick property that was approved for purchase at the July board meeting had a title exam that determined there were four people who owned the property, including Dale Riddick, who passed away in October 2014.

The buying of property is pending a TennCare release for the late Dale Riddick.

The Camden City Board also agreed to pursue trading properties of a very similar size with Michael Katrutsa on Hargis Road, in exchange for splitting the surveying costs.

The next time the Camden City Board meets will be August 28th at a special called meeting in City Hall.