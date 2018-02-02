Camden Manager Makes Basketball Debut Against Big Sandy Thursday

Thursday night was an important evening in Camden for more than the win over Big Sandy, as special needs manager Kim Frazee made her debut on the hardwood with 4 points for the Lady Lions.

The Camden crowd was very pleased to see “Lil Kim” Frazee getting her chance to play basketball in such a big game with county rival Big Sandy.

Here’s a clip from Thursday night’s ballgame of Kim Frazee.

http://thecatfishradio.com/cbs/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/2-2-Kim-Frazee-.mp3

And another as Frazee scored 2 of her 4 points.

http://thecatfishradio.com/cbs/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/2-2-Kim-Frazee-2.mp3

These audio clips came courtesy of Facebook.

A video of Frazee receiving her jersey in time for Thursday night’s basketball game has received nearly 10,000 views online.

The Camden Girls defeated Big Sandy 68-15 while the Camden Boys defeated Big Sandy 86-32.