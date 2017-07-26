Camden Lions Football Interview With Coach William Blow



The Camden Lions football team is now practicing in full gear with shoulder pads and helmets. The Lions are trying to take advantage of summer practices before school begins August 2nd.

Now that the team is participating in full contact practice, Camden has two scrimmages over the next week or so before the annual exhibition game with Hollow-Rock Bruceton August 11th.

All roads are leading to Camden’s regular season opener at home with Waverly August 18th.



WRJB’s Derek Kelley went to the Lions Fieldhouse this week for an interview with Camden Head Coach William Blow.

This year’s schedule features road games with defending region champion Fairview and non-region opponent Westview. The Lions also get a chance to play Huntingdon at home, as last season’s game was canceled due to bad weather.

We’ll have more from Coach Blow on Friday’s news.