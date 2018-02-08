Camden hosts Hickman County for Senior Night This Evening

Camden hosts Hickman County for Senior Night This Eveningon February 8, 2018
Posted In: Local News, Sports
Camden plays Hickman County at home for Senior Night this evening with airtime at 5:30 and tip-off at 6 on WRJB 95.9
Derek Kelley interviewed Camden Boys Basketball Coach Dave Roberts about tonight’s game.
Derek Kelley also interviewed Camden Girls Basketball Coach Renee Sutton about her team’s recent wins and improvement.
Flash Melton will have the call as Camden hosts Hickman County on Senior Night this evening with airtime at 5:30 and tip-off at 6 on WRJB 95.9. This game is also streaming live at wrjbradio.com.