Camden High Volleyball Head Coach Stephen Vick Talks About Team and FHU Tournament

Camden Volleyball’s scheduled home match today with Hardin County has been postponed.

Derek Kelley talked with Camden Volleyball Coach Stephen Vick about his team’s success at the Freed-Hardeman Tournament in Henderson.

http://thecatfishradio.com/cbs/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/8-31-Camden-Volleyball-Coach-Stephen-Vick.mp3

Coach Vick also mentioned the signifiance of the Libero Jersey in Volleyball

http://thecatfishradio.com/cbs/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/9-1-Labarrow-Jersey-Coach-Stephen-Vick.mp3

Camden will now face a challenging road schedule next week that begins with Harpeth Tuesday September 5th, and will conclude with one of the most hyped matches in West Tennessee against South Side in Jackson Thursday September 7th.