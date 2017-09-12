Camden City Pool Repair Bids To Cost Estimated 43K

The Camden City Pool will now have repairs and improvements to go out for bidding for an estimated $43,000.

Mayor Roger Paffford went into detail about needed concrete work and the fact the pool skimmers need repair.

The Camden City Board approved new city uniforms to come from the Cintas company at Monday’s meeting.

A $2,779 Bid for Fire Department Turn-Out Gear from Safe Industries was also approved by the Camden City Board.

There were two options for to pay for a new truck/packer for the Sanitation Department from Municipal Equipment Incorporated.

The first was a 2017 International model for $139,900 and the other was a 2018 International model worth $125,000.

Despite the 2018 model being cheaper, it would take 4 months for that truck/packer to be ready for city use.

Camden City Worker Randy Sparks talked about his concerns on this issue with the Camden City Board.

The Camden City Board also gave an update on the future Burger King in Camden.

The Camden City Board decided to seek more bidders for a new metal roof for the Street Department as Humble Builders was the lone bidder.

Mayor Pafford and the City Board also passed a motion allowing $1450 from a recent Fire Auction to be rolled back into the Fire Department budget for possible uniforms.

The next Camden City Board meeting will be October 9th in City Hall.