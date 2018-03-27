Camden City Pool Closed For Business This Year

Camden City Pool Closed For Business This Yearon March 27, 2018
Posted In: Local News
The Camden City Pool will be closed for business this year.
The pool traditionally opens on Memorial Day every year, but after it was discovered last year that the City Pool had contained the same water since its inception in 1999, more cracks emerged in its foundation over time.
Derek Kelley interviewed Camden Mayor Roger Pafford about the pool’s contractor, the loss of summer jobs due to its closing, and an optimistic outlook on the future of the pool.