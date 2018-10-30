Camden Christmas Open House This Weekend Friday November 2nd-Sunday November 4th

Well before Thanksgiving and Christmas arrive, the holiday spirit can be found at the Camden Christmas Open House this weekend from Friday November 2nd-Sunday November 4th at businesses and schools.

All weekend long, you can get a jump start on the holidays and nice deals at Create-A-Gift, DayMaker Café, Della’s Vendor Mall, Medlin Furniture, McDonald’s Restaurant, Ivy Corner Gift Shoppe, Eddie’s Furniture, Sunshine Boutique, and Lazy Susan’s Antiques, Retiques, and Repeats.

Refreshments and freebies can be found at the businesses as a part of the annual Camden Christmas Open House this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.



This Saturday November 3rd, Briarwood School is hosting its annual Hometown Holiday event in its gym with a ton of vendors and buying opportunities. And the Camden Junior High Cheerleaders will host a chili lunch and there’s a specialty called Rollin Snow with snowballs available from the cheerleaders in a fundraiser.

If you or your business would like to take part in the Camden Christmas Open House this weekend from November 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Friday-Sunday, you still have time and can call Bethany Hargis at 731-213-0044.