Camden Burger King Undergoing Equipment Work in Time for December 3rd Opening



Burger King in Camden is undergoing final equipment work in time for its opening date on Sunday December 3rd.

Mike Townsend with the City of Camden went into detail about Burger King and another new burger restaurant set to open soon, Papy’s.

Mayor Pafford and the Camden City Board also discussed city pool renovations and repairs at Monday night’s meeting in City Hall.

The City Board approved sending out bids to renovate the playground and restrooms at the Camden City Park.

A $19,000 bid for Slurry Systems to clean out the Sedimentation Pond on Brook Lane was also approved by the City Board.

A request from Mayor Roger Pafford to increase monthly payment to Bond Indebtedness Accounts to $90,000 was accepted by the City Board.

A move to amend the Municipal Zoning Ordinance of Camden to add Developmental Standards for Telecommunications structures as a permitted use on appeal in the Light Industrial District was approved on its 1st Reading, with a 2nd reading to follow at the next Camden City Board meeting.

There will be no December meeting of the Camden City Board as the Mayor and Alderman will meet next in 2018.