Camden Burger King To Open The Week After Thanksgiving

Burger King is coming to Camden in about a month.

Camden Burger King General Manager Phillip Scharmberg says the new restaurant will open the week after Thanksgiving, which would be a late November/early December date.

Derek Kelley caught up with Scharmberg at the Camden Career Center during Burger King’s week-long hiring event Monday.

About fifty workers are expected to be hired this week during Burger King’s hiring wave that is ongoing from 9-4:30 every day through Friday at the Camden Career Center.