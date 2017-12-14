Camden Burger King Now Open





Whopper Lovers can rejoice now that Burger King in Camden is open for business.

Camden Burger King opened up Wednesday as several cars filled up the parking lot on the fast food restaurant’s first day.



After a couple delays halted Burger King’s initial opening date earlier this month, Camden residents were able to order from the fast food chain in their hometown for the first time in about fifteen years.

Camden’s newest restaurant features Whoppers, Value Meals, and a wide variety of Drinks including Coca-Cola and Mellow Yellow.

The dining area features plenty of room for patrons to sit down, have a good meal, and take in the fact that Camden has a Burger King.