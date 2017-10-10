Camden Appoints City Attorney For First Time in 50 Years

Camden has a new city attorney for the first time in 50 years.

Mayor Roger Pafford appointed Marcus Noles as the latest city attorney to replace Andrew Frazier, who retired after 50 years of service to the city of Camden.

City Attorney Marcus Noles is a lawyer with Whitworth Law Firm in Camden.

At last night’s board meeting, Mayor Roger Pafford says the EWS landfill closure in Camden will have about a 6 month delay.

http://thecatfishradio.com/cbs/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/10-10-Mayord-Pafford-EWS-Landfill.mp3



Camden Police Chief George Smith informed the board about a recent resignation at the police department.

The Camden City Board also approved City Pool repairs to be worked on by Guinn and Sons/Wortham Masonry for $43,975 from the Parks Department, while Guinn Plumbing will put in a metal roof for the Street Department for $20,000.

The Camden City Board also approved bids to go out for cleaning the city’s sediment pond.

According to Mayor Roger Pafford, the new Burger King in Camden should be open by the middle of November.

The next Camden City Board meeting will be Monday November 13th.