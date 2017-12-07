Burger King to Open Monday December 11th, Pappy’s Possibly Opening February 2018

Two new restaurants in Camden are set to open soon.

After initial delays, Burger King is set to open Monday December 11th at its location on Highway 641 North in Camden.

Camden Codes Officer Mike Townsend reports Burger King is set for Fire Inspection today, after undergoing Mechanical Inspection Wednesday.

Electrical and Maintenance Issues halted Burger King’s originally scheduled opening date last Sunday, but you should be able to take a bite out of a Whopper Monday.



According to Owner Brandon Kelly, Pappy’s is possibly set to open in February 2018.

Pappy’s will be located on West Main Street across from Cashsaver in Camden.

Pappy’s Owner Brandon Kelly says his restaurant will have fresh handpattied hamburgers and specialty sandwiches.

Pappy’s will be a total drive-thru restaurant with the possibility of having a walk-in area down the road.