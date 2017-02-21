Brotherly Love 2017: Benefit for Rickey Stewart

Saturday, March 11 • 6pm • Krider Performing Arts Center, Paris, TN

A once-in-a-lifetime all-star gathering of musicians gathering to celebrate the life of beloved musician Rickey Stewart. Come join us for an unforgettable evening and help us “pay it forward.”

• All star event line up includes Dianne Davidson, Paula Bridges Band, Old Spirits, Tennessee River Crooks’ Jimmy Stewart and “old Crooks” Scott Conder, Mike Hendrix, Mark Holladay, Randy Lewis, Don Rachford, and Jeff Woods.

• General Admission Tickets $20 • Reserved Seating $30

Limited Reserved Seating.



• Buy Tickets online (see link), or they are available for purchase at the following businesses:

The Funky Banana® – (Kristi Hicks-Halsey)

TVA Credit Union – (Anita Maasen-Townsend)

Register of Deeds Office – (Lisa Hudson-Holladay)

• There will be a silent auction with amazing items and more adding daily! (Watch this page for a running list!) Auction will be held in the lobby area of the KPAC. Bids may be placed before the event, and during intermissions (while groups swap on stage). Winners will be selected at 9:30 pm. Items should be paid/claimed when you are leaving.

• SOUVENIR STAND:

• Final print TR Crooks T-Shirts, limited quantity.

• Final print TR Crooks “Huggies,” Limited quantity.

• TR Crooks CDs

• TR Crooks 40th Anniversary Posters

• Dianne Davidson CDs

• There will be a Meet-and-Greet Autograph Session with all of the Celebrities at 5pm until show time in the cafeteria at the KPAC. This is a separate pay-$5-at-the-door event (it’s a fund-raiser!)… Merchandise will be available to purchase for signing.

• WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: This IS a fund-raising event. Bringing excessive amounts of CASH with you is all-kinds-of awesome. We are set up to accept PayPal? but every transaction takes a portion of the collected money = less for the cause. There will be water for sale, silent auction items, t-shirts and other merchandise for purchase… you’ll want to be prepared!

• All profits from the evening will benefit the family for outstanding medical and funeral expenses.

• TO DONATE ITEMS TO THE SILENT AUCTION:

Anita Maasen-Townsend @ 731-441-8705 • Cathy Lashlee-Combs @ 731-694-0706 • Lisa Hudson-Holladay @ 731-441-7470 • Kristi Hicks-Halsey @ 731-697-0472