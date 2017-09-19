Bobby Smith Elected New 5th District Commissioner at Benton Co. Commission Meeting

A New 5th District Commissioner was elected at Monday night’s Benton County Commission meeting at the Courthouse in Camden.

Joy Frazier, Judy Board, Bobby Smith, and Lisa Umpstead all spoke to the county commission about their backgrounds and aspirations to earn a commission seat.

Bobby Smith received 11 votes from the commission to become the latest commissioner from District 5.

Before this, Commissioner Rocky Presson spoke out against Mayor Barry Barnett about who invited Bobby Smith to run for his commission seat, before Roseanne Ward and Smith interjected.

Benton County Sheriff’s Department Bookkeeper Rochelle Hill spoke out against Commissioner Dana Ferguson for allegedly distributing a letter that defamed Sheriff Kenny Christopher.

County Attorney Phil Hollis shared his take on the Sheriff Christopher Letter and Public Records

Sheriff Kenny Christopher abandoned the idea of changing the Jail Administrator’s position from hourly to salary and it is now a dead issue.

A resolution that would decrease the projected revenue for the current fiscal year to be turned into the County General Fund by the Sheriff for Commisary Sales and Phone Commissions was approved along with a tentative award of contract for the Benton-Decatur Special Sewer District for Wastewater Systems Improvements.

Benton County Administrator of Elections Mark Ward talked about the funds that will pay for new electronic voting machines.

The Benton County Commission also approved Benefits Inc with Blue Cross Blue Shield to remain as the county’s health care provider.

The next Benton County Commission meeting is October 16th.