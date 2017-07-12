Bobby Flash Melton Named to TN Radio Hall of Fame Board of Directors



WRJB’s Bobby Flash Melton has recently been named to the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame Board of Directors.

Ron Lane talked with Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame President Doug Combs about the board, and how Flash Melton was a good candidate for this position.

Doug Combs says Flash Melton will introduce a new award at the next Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame Awards Ceremony, which is likely to be in Middle Tennessee in 2018.

Combs says he looks forward to Melton’s service on the board and believes that Flash will do a great job for the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame.

WRJB congratulates Flash Melton for being named to the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame Board of Directors, after many years of community service that will continue with this new position.