The 2017 Big Sandy Spring Festival begins Friday May 26th and runs through Saturday May 27th, and many events will be held at the City Park.

Big Sandy The Beautiful is this year’s theme.

Big Sandy Community Chamber Member Autumn Ratliff was on Operation 7570 this past weekend to talk about the festival’s opening activities Friday May 26th.

The only item that needs to be purchased for the carnival is a bracelet, with free admission to the festival.

The annual parade begins at 10 Saturday morning and will go down Depot Street and cut in front of the Senior Citizens Building, then come back through Front Street, around the ball park, and back to Big Sandy School.

The carnival continues Saturday from 11 until 10:30 that night, and there is a petting zoo, a horseshoe tournament, and bingo at the festival.

Many musical acts will also play Saturday including Gospel from Wire and Wood and Benny Stockdale, Southern Rock from the Tommy Akers Band, and Country from Kinsey Rose.

Johnny Mac and the Heart Attacks will rock the night away Saturday evening to close out the festival.

The classic Memorial Day Fireworks Celebration will begin at 9:30 Saturday night.

WRJB Radio will broadcast the parade and the festival Saturday from 10 until 3.