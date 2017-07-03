BIG SANDY GARBAGE PICK-UP TO BE DELAYED THIS WEEK

Regular garbage pick-up in Big Sandy will be delayed this week due to repair of the garbage truck. Big Sandy mayor Ron Lane announced that “the truck is currently being repaired and that this week’s pick-up on Tuesday will not run due to the 4th of July holiday. An announcement as to this week’s pick-up will be made on Tuesday or Wednesday. That announcement can be heard on the 7am and 12 o’clock news on 95.9 WRJB AND 99.7 THE Catfish. We apologize for the inconvenience.”