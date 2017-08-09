Benton County Unemployment Rises in June

Benton County’s unemployment rate increased for the month of

June and ranked seventh highest in the state for most unemployment.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development reports that

Benton County’s unemployment increased 1.8 percent to 6 percent in June.

Employed workers in Benton County decreased by 60 and unemployment increased by

120 workers with 6,300 total employed workers.

Carroll County’s unemployment also increased 1.7 percent

to 5.7 percent that month, while Humphreys County also saw an increase to 4.7

for a 1.4 percent increase.

Many other local counties had increases in unemployment

including Henry County at 4.7 percent, Weakley County at 5.6

percent, Decatur County at 5.2 percent, and Henderson County

with 5.2 percent.

Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Area 12, which

includes Benton, Carroll, Henry, and Weakley Counties, had a

June unemployment rate of 5.2 percent, a 1.5 percent increase

from May.