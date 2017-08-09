Benton County Unemployment Rises in June

Benton County Unemployment Rises in Juneon August 9, 2017
Benton County’s unemployment rate increased for the month of
June and ranked seventh highest in the state for most unemployment.
The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development reports that
Benton County’s unemployment increased 1.8 percent to 6 percent in June.
Employed workers in Benton County decreased by 60 and unemployment increased by
120 workers with 6,300 total employed workers.
Carroll County’s unemployment also increased 1.7 percent
to 5.7 percent that month, while Humphreys County also saw an increase to 4.7
for a 1.4 percent increase.
Many other local counties had increases in unemployment
including Henry County at 4.7 percent, Weakley County at 5.6
percent, Decatur County at 5.2 percent, and Henderson County
with 5.2 percent.
Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Area 12, which
includes Benton, Carroll, Henry, and Weakley Counties, had a
June unemployment rate of 5.2 percent, a 1.5 percent increase
from May.