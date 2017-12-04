Benton County Unemployment Rises For Month of October

Benton County had a 0.5 percent increase in unemployment for the month of October. Unemployment went up to 4.7 percent from 4.2 percent in September.

Benton County now has 310 unemployed residents as opposed to 4,180 people working in the county.

Carroll County also saw a 0.4 percent increase in unemployment to 4.7 percent for the month of October, while Henry County had a 0.5 percent increase to 4.0 percent.

There were also unemployment increases in Humphreys and Decatur Counties, as Humphreys had a 0.3 percent increase to 3.6, while Decatur jumped 0.5 percent to 4.2.

Benton County ranks as the fifth highest unemployed county in the state of Tennessee.