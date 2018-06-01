Benton County Unemployment Drops For Second Straight Month

Benton County’s Unemployment Rate has decreased for the second consecutive month in April’s latest findings.

Benton County’s unemployment rate dropped 0.6 percent from 4.8 percent in March down to 4.2 in April. Benton County currently has 6,580 employed workers compared with 290 unemployed residents.

Carroll County also saw a sizable decrease in unemployment down a half percent from 4.6 in March to 4.1 percent in April.

Henry County had a good decrease in unemployment from 4.2 percent in March down 0.7 percent to 3.5 in April.



Meanwhile, Humphreys County saw a half percent decrease in unemployment from 4.3 to 3.8 in April.

And Decatur County had one of the biggest drops in unemployment in our area. Decatur County had a 1.4 percent decrease from 5.4 in March to 3.9 for the month of April.

Credit to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development for statistics in this story.