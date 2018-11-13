Benton County Unemployment Down In September

Benton County Unemployment is down for the month of September.

There was a 0.3 percent decrease in unemployment for Benton County, down from 5.3 percent in August to a 5 percent unemployment rate in September.

Currently there are 6,480 employed workers in Benton County compared to 340 unemployed residents in the county.

Meanwhile, Carroll, Decatur, and Humphreys counties also saw decreases in unemployment for September.



Carroll County had the biggest drop in unemployment among these three counties with a 0.4 percent decrease to 5.1 percent in September from 5.5 in August.

Humphreys County had 4 percent unemployment for September with a 0.2 percent decrease from 4.2 in August.

Decatur County had a slight decrease of 0.1 percent unemployment at 4.7 percent in September from 4.8 percent in August.

Henry County’s unemployment numbers stayed the same from August to September with 4.3 percent unemployment in both months.

Credit to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development for these statistics.