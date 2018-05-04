Benton County Unemployment Down Almost One Percent For March

Benton County’s unemployment rate nearly decreased one percent for the month of March.

According to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, Benton County’s March unemployment rate of 4.9 percent was down 0.7 percent from 5.6 back in February. Benton County currently has 330 unemployed residents compared to 3,520 employed workers.

Carroll County’s unemployment rate also decreased for March, down 0.5 percent to 4.7 from its February number, 5.2 percent.

Henry County’s unemployment rate also decreased by 0.5 percent from 4.8 in February to 4.3 for its latest unemployment total.

Meanwhile, the unemployment rate for Humphreys County was also in the red from February, down 0.6 percent to 4.3 in March.

Unemployment numbers improved for March in virtually all Tennessee counties.