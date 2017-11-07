Benton County Unemployment Decreases by Nearly One Percent

As Governor Haslam announced that all 95 counties in Tennessee now have less than 5 percent unemployment, Benton County also reaped statewide benefits of a larger workforce. Benton County’s unemployment rate dropped by nearly one percent for the month of September to 4.2 percent.

Unemployment in Benton County decreased by 0.9 percent from 5.1 percent in August to 4.2. 6,400 Benton Countians are employed compared to only 280 in the county that are unemployed.

Carroll County also saw a massive drop in unemployment from 4.9 in August, down 0.8 percent to 4.1 in September. Henry County saw a modest drop in unemployment in a 0.6 percent decrease from 4.2 to 3.6 in the latest totals.

Humphreys County had 3.3 percent unemployment, down 0.7 percent in August, while Decatur County had 3.8 percent unemployment from 4.6 percent in August.

Tennessee has the lowest unemployment rate in the Southeast with 3 percent.

September marks the fourth time all year unemployment rates in Tennessee have dropped in all 95 counties.