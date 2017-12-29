Benton County Sheriff’s Department to Hold Checkpoints and Offer Sober Ride Program This Weekend

Benton County Sheriff’s Department to Hold Checkpoints and Offer Sober Ride Program This Weekendon December 29, 2017
Posted In: Events and Promos, Local News
The Benton County Sheriff’s Department is offering services this weekend to keep local people safe and secure as they ring in 2018.
Benton County Sheriff Kenny Christopher says there will be holiday checkpoints this weekend.
Sheriff Kenny Christopher also has a ride program for people that are out on New Year’s Eve, and don’t want to kick off 2018 in a bad way.