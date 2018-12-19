Benton County Schools Out For Christmas Break

Benton County Schools are in class for the final day of the year today.

Students and teachers at Camden, Big Sandy, and Holladay will be at school for a half day as classes dismiss for the semester at 11 AM.

As a result of the half day at Benton County Schools, buses will run early at 11 this morning.

Christmas Break officially begins when the half day ends and this will run until January 2nd for students and January 1st for teachers and administrators.

Benton County students will return to class for the first day of school in 2019 on Thursday January 3rd.

Meanwhile, Henry County schools also dismiss today.

Carroll County students are already on Christmas Break, and Humphreys County Schools will be in class until this Friday.