Benton County Schools Canceled Because of Flu, Basketball Games Also Postponed

Benton County students will have to wait at least a few more days before they return to school due to the flu.

Benton County Department of Education Officials report that due to widespread cases of the flu reported in our community, Benton County Schools will be closed today and Friday.

Benton County Schools will officially re-open Monday January 8th for the spring semester.

This postponement of school also relates to extracurricular activities and basketball games, as WRJB’s scheduled basketball broadcasts over the next two days have been canceled.

WRJB 95.9 was set to broadcast the Camden road game with Huntingdon tonight, and the Lions home game with Hickman County Friday evening, but this will not take place.

The Camden Lions next basketball game and first match-up during the spring semester will be Monday evening as Camden will host McKenzie.

However, the Camden-McKenzie game on Monday January 8th will be the first basketball broadcast of 2018 on 95.9 with airtime at 5:45 and tip-off at 6.