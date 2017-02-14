BENTON COUNTY SCHOOL ATTENDANCE NORMAL

While many school systems in the state and around the country are experiencing high absentee rates due to sickness, Benton county attendance rates are very normal for this time of the year. Benton County Director of Schools Mark Florence said ” things could change but as of now we are about the same in attendance as any other month. Just across the river in Humphreys County, all schools are closed for the rest of the week due to sickness of students and teachers. Humphreys County schools will re-open on Tuesday Feb. 21. Monday Feb. is the Presidents Day holiday.