Benton County Ranked Economically As “At-Risk” County

Benton County has been listed as an “At-Risk” County economically according to the Tennessee Transparency website, which is sponsored by the State of Tennessee.

The At-Risk ranking is next to the bottom category of “Distressed”, which is the worst standing a county can receive.

Benton County has a 22.6 percent poverty rate, a per capita income of $21,638, and the three year average unemployment rate is 7.9%.

Carroll and Decatur Counties also join Benton County in the “At-Risk” grouping, as Carroll has a Three Year Average Unemployment Rate of 8.4%, while Decatur County has 8.1% as its Three Year Average Rate of Unemployment.

Meanwhile, Humphreys and Henry Counties performed better on their economic assessments with a rating of “Transitional” as both counties had Average Annual Income around $25,00 and unemployment at about 7%.

There are 29 total At-Risk Counties in the State of Tennessee.