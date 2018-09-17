Benton County Mayor Brett Lashlee’s Inaugural County Commission Meeting Tonight

Out with the old and in with the new as newly elected Benton County Mayor Brett Lashlee will preside over his first commission meeting this evening at 6 at the Courthouse in Camden. WRJB 95.9 will also have a live broadcast of the meeting tonight at 6 and streaming live at wrjbradio.com.

A new commission chairman and chairman pro-temp are slated to be elected as a few boards and committees are also scheduled to add more members this evening.

One such board happens to be the Benton County Animal Shelter Board, which will need 5 members for 4-year-terms to be re-established.

Ward Plant, Mary Hendrix, and Justin Thornton are set to be appointed to the Benton-Decatur Sewer Board for 4-year-terms. Mary Powers is also expected to be added to the Board of Public Utilities for a 4-year-term.



Other big moves at tonight’s meeting include the potential approval and renewing of BlueCross BlueShield as the health insurance provider for Benton County employees.

Shon DeBrock Johnson of Henry County is also expected to be approved as the new Benton County Attorney for a 4-year-term.

An agreement on tonight’s agenda with A2H, Inc. could provide professional airport services for a 5 year plan.

