Benton County Fair Kicks Off Today in Camden

The Benton County Fair kicks off today from the Fairgrounds in Camden with the entering of exhibits from 8AM until 7 this evening.

The Man At The Fair Radio Broadcasts will be Monday-Friday from 9 until noon on Catfish 99.7/WFWL 1220 AM and also from 1-4 every afternoon on WRJB 95.9. These broadcasts can be heard at wrjbradio.com.

As for the rest of the Benton County Fair, the Farm Yard will open at 5 and the Antique Tractor Show will run this evening from 5 until 9.

The Carnival will open the same time the Century Farm Program begins at 6PM, while the Money Pole also starts at 6 with Opening Ceremonies following shortly after at 6:15. $15 Armbands for unlimited rides at The Carnival presented by Sonshine Amusements are available all week.

The Jr. Fairest Of The Fair is the first pageant at the Benton County Fair and it begins at 6:30 with Jr. Miss Fairest Of The Fair at 7:30, and the Fairest of The Fair taking place at 8:30 tonight.



For the young and young at heart, the Texting Contest is at 7:45 this evening.

And don’t forget about the nightly $250 Progressive drawing at 9:30 PM.

It costs $3 for anyone ages 12 and over to get into the Benton County Fair today and there will be nightly entertainment at the Carter Porch.

The Benton County Fair continues all this week through Saturday September 29th at the Fairgrounds in Camden.