Benton County Commission Votes To Stay with 18 Commissioners

After a proposed resolution to change the number of county commissioners per district from 3 to 2, the Benton County Commission voted to keep its number of commissioners at its current number of 18.

Before this topic was even addressed by the Benton County Commission at last night’s meeting, former Commissioner Deborah Kyle spoke against the proposed 12-member commission.

Commissioner Roseanne Ward says she she talked with members of her district about the change in number of commissioners.

The County Commission originally voted to table the resolution concerning the number of commissioners until next meeting, but this notion failed. The Benton County Commission then voted on this issue with 8 Yes votes, 8 No votes, and 1 Pass, so the number of County Commissioners remains at 18 with 3 per District.



After Wade Dorch’s company won the Courthouse Roof Project Bid at the April meeting, Contractor Ashley Cook addressed the commission and called out Commissioner Norman Frazier and showed contempt for him.

Norman Frazier and Ashley Cook then had a verbal exchange where Cook’s contracting license was debated.

County Mayoral Executive Administrative Assistant Ashley Travis questioned Commissioner Ward Plant’s motives for wanting to do a rebid on the Courthouse Roof Project, before County Attorney Phil Hollis asked Commissioner Plant about his motives.

A motion passed to give County Attorney Hollis permission to see if it’s legal for Benton County to rebid on a project it’s already approved a bid for.

In other news, three candidates for the vacant 6th District Commission Seat emerged in Scott Nossem, Gary Masterson, and Ronnie Hopper.

Ronnie Hopper received 10 votes from the Benton County Commission to become the new 6th District Commissioner.

Trey Smith presided over this meeting in the place of County Mayor Barry Barnett as he moderated many issues in the previous audio clips.

The next Benton County Commission Meeting is Monday June 18th at the Courthouse in Camden.