Benton County Commission Concludes 2017 with December Meeting

The Benton County Commission’s final meeting of 2017 Monday night covered a few topics, and was also short and sweet with a total time of about 30 minutes.

Wes Collier, an Engineer from South Fulton, spoke about the cost of heating and cooling improvements at the Courthouse.

One topic that piqued interest before the meeting took place involved the Patsy Cline Crash Memorial Site in Camden, which will now do business with Bobby Pace Backhoe, Dozer, and Trucking for a 3 year deal of $3200 annually.

Another resolution declared a Ford F2S Vehicle with the Benton County Sheriff’s Department as surplus property. Derek Kelley talked with Sheriff Kenny Christopher about this issue.

A few financial resolutions were also passed including one regarding Three Star Program requirements, the Library, and the Animal Shelter.

Benton County Mayor Barry Barnett reflected on his time in his head position and also expectations for his final months in office.

The first Benton County Commission meeting of 2018 will be on Tuesday January 22nd at the Courthouse in Camden because of the Martin Luther King holiday that Monday.