Benton County Commission Approves Public Records Policy

The Benton County Commission passed a new public records policy Monday night that follows a state-mandated law.

Carroll County had recently approved a similar resolution for their public records policy.

Benton County Commissioners Rocky Presson and Roseanne Ward discussed this resolution with county employee Ashley Travis.

There was debate among the Benton County Commission over a resolution that would give County Mayor Barry Barnett the authority to properly examine the books of Waste Management, and to potentially execute an audit with a certified independent auditor.

Commissioner Brett Rogers disagreed with this ordinance.

This Waste Management ordinance ultimately failed in the absence of Mayor Barnett, who was unable to attend due to sickness, as Commissioner Trey Smith presided over Monday night’s meeting.

Benton Co. Medical Examiner Dr. Scott Portis informed the commission that the county must report all deaths to the state that occur there, and that Benton County would receive $25 per death from the state for filling out each form.

In relation to this, Death Investigator Phillip Christopher was given a raise by the commission for his role in reporting deaths.

Several financial transactions also were finalized including $20,000 from the unassigned fund balance within the County General Fund, which would go to the Jail budget to cover inmates’ medical claims for the rest of this fiscal year.

Since there were two final financial resolutions that didn’t make it to the agenda, but needed approval before the new fiscal year begins July 1st, the commission voted to temporarily suspend the rules in order to pass these transactions.

Plans to appoint new members to the Benton County Beer Board failed, while a motion to approve new members to the Board of Health for 4 year terms was approved by the commission.

The next Benton County Commission meeting will be July 17th