Benton County Commission Approves Emergency Sewer Funds for Decatur and Benton County

The Benton County Commission approved a resolution to pay for what is said to be emergency funds for delinquencies in the amount of $83,991 between the sewer systems of both Benton and Decatur County.

Before the commission passed a virtual unanimous vote, Mayor Barry Barnett, who proposed the resolution, said this financing plan was necessary for Benton County’s future.

A resolution that began to appoint Jerry Thornton to the Benton County Electric Board, ended up becoming known to some commissioners as an alleged plan to replace Ward Plant from said Electric Board.

Commissioner Rocky Presson spoke out against Mayor Barry Barnett about this motion.



Mayor Barry Barnett then said his rebuttal to Presson’s charges.

The Benton County Commission then voted in Jerry Thornton as the latest member of the Electric Board on a four year term.

A resolution set to establish staggered terms in the August 2022 General Election suddenly turned frosty as Commissioner Ward Plant mentioned an impromptu passing at the June meeting to reduce the number of commissioners from 18 to 12.

The next Benton County Commission meeting will be Monday August 20th from the Benton County Courthouse in Camden.