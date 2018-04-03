Benton County Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2018 Ready For Induction



The Benton County Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2018 is now set for induction.

This year’s class includes six new members. Sue Fullerton Ward for Basketball at Holladay in the Class of 1951, Wayne Chester for Camden Basketball in the Class of 1952, Jackie Bland for Basketball contributions at Big Sandy for the Class of 1956, Danny Hensley for Camden Football in the Class of 1975, and also from the same class of 1975 at Camden High School, Tanny Cole for Golf. And Leigh Ann Petty-John from Camden High for Softball in the Class of 1986.

The Annual Benton County Sports Hall of Fame Banquet will be Saturday May 12th at Lakeshore Camp in Eva.

The banquet’s guest speaker is Motivational Speaker Joey Williams from Jackson, who returned to Lambuth University at age 44 to play collegiate football.

Tickets for this event are $25 and can be bought from any Hall of Fame committee member.